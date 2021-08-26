FY2021 EPS Estimates for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66).

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.18.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

