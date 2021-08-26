FY2021 EPS Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NBSE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.03. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.