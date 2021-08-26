FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for POLA Orbis in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. POLA Orbis has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

