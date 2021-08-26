FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shiseido Company, Limited Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shiseido in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

