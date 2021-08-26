FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Avangrid, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE:AGR opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avangrid by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.