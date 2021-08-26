FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Unicharm Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicharm in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.04.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.