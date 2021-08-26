FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reduced by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.46.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

