FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE JWN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

