FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Boosted by Analyst

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOELY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TOELY stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

