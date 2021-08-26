FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Reduced by Cormark

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.28.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

