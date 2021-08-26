G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 4.5%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 6,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,253,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

