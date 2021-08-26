Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.