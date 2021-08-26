GamyFi Platform Trading 24.9% Lower This Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005344 BTC on exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1.11 million worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

