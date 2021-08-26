Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Gartner worth $71,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

NYSE:IT opened at $307.19 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $312.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

