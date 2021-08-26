GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR G1A opened at €38.97 ($45.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.73 ($46.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

