Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $425.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

