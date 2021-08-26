General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

