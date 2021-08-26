General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

