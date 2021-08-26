Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Up 5%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.92. 8,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 487,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,784,559. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Generation Bio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

