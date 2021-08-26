Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genesco stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $955.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

