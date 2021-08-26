Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $61.87. Genesco shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

