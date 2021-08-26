Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $61.87. Genesco shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 30 shares traded.
GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.