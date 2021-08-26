Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $20.02 million and $342,828.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00009638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.