Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Down 4.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.09. 903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,413 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,018,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

