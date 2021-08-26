Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Down 4.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.09. 903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.66.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
