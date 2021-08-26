GeoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,150.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00362327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,951.30 or 1.00066263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00039417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00070092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

