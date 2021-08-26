GeoDB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46,740.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $46,740.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097670 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.