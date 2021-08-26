Ghost (GHOST) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $213,250.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097670 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,224,629 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

