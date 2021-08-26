Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 4.7%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 18,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,333,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The stock has a market cap of $541.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.