Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 4.7%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 18,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,333,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $541.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

