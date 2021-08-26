Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE GIL opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

