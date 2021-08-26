Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Trading Down 3.3%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 48,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 81,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$57.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.