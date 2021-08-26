Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $271.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

