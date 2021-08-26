Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $251.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $253.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

