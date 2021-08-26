Glassman Wealth Services Sells 168 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.77 on Thursday, hitting $2,828.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,605.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,848.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

