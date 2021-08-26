Glassman Wealth Services Sells 5,842 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 276,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 88,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,788,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

