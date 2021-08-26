GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of GSK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
