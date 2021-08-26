Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MILN stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $45.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55.

