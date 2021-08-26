Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 12,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

