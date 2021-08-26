Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $309.68 on Thursday. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $313.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.64.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

