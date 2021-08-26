Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.64.

GLOB opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.80. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.96 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $313.77.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

