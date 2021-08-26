Globant Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 568 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 816% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $309.68 on Thursday. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $313.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 174.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.80.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

