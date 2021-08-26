GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GMS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

