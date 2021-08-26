Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $177.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $621,559.51 and $177.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

