Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.85. 677,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 695,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

