Gourmet Galaxy One Day Trading Volume Tops $495,844.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $647,467.83 and approximately $495,844.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 53.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

