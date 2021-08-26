Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

