Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $269.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00360050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

