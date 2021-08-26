Graypoint LLC Buys 3,255 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 41,109,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,788,422. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

