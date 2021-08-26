Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 650.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.47. 1,199,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.