Graypoint LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.20. 1,998,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

