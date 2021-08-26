Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after buying an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,302,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 248,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $59.91.

