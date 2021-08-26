Graypoint LLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,183. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

